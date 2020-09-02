Zespri consolidates global integrated duties with WPP

Zespri International appointed an interdisciplinary team of WPP agencies to deliver its brand proposition, “Make Your Healthy Irresistible”, through communications, experience, commerce and technology. The team comprises the expertise of VMLY&R for strategic and creative leadership, Mindshare for media planning and buying, Hogarth Worldwide for production, and Geometry for commerce experiences. VMLY&R Asia co-CEO Tripti Lochan will lead the new unified team.

The appointment follows a year-long pitch worldwide managed by R3 Worldwide. WPP will work with Zespri to enhance its global market proposition across the United States, Europe and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. According to WPP, the appointment will drive greater efficiency and consistency for the brand through a consolidation of Zespri’s current agencies. Marketing understands that Dentsu Aegis Network and DDB Worldwide were vying for the account.

Jiunn Shih, chief growth officer at Zespri International, said as it enters a new phase of its journey with the refresh of the brand, Zespri recognised the need to partner with a leading global agency group that shares its values and its belief that a brand with purpose can change the world for the better.

"Throughout the selection process, WPP agencies such as VMLY&R and Mindshare have stood out for their strategic thinking, creative direction and innovation capabilities. Most importantly, we were impressed by the talented and diverse team we have met. I am excited by the start of this partnership and I look forward to the impactful work we will create together," he added.

Lochan said: “Zespri’s growth ambitions are inspiring. Working with a client partner who mirrors our own focus on creating connected brand experiences across global markets, and does so while being collaborative with a desire to be the benchmark of marketing excellence is humbling. We can’t wait to get started with this new partnership.”

Meanwhile, Rohan Lightfoot, chief growth officer for Mindshare in Asia Pacific, said from the very first day of the pitch process, it was inspired by Zespri's vision for its business and growth ambition. "As a fast-growing, global business with their home in Asia Pacific, they are a great partner for Mindshare. Zespri is embracing the power of data and digital to accelerate the growth of their brand and their business and we’re excited to be helping them realise their ambitions," he added.

In February this year, Zespri rolled out a new brand vision, brand tagline and new visual identity that captures the burst of flavour consumers get from biting into a Zespri Kiwifruit. This was its first new look in its 22-year history. The refreshed logo features the use of a green fan, inspired by the vibrant cross-section of a kiwifruit with different shades of green bursts, and a red wordmark reflecting the energy and dynamism of the Zespri brand.

Shih said previously that the refresh had been "an extensive process", including looking at how Zespri could better connect emotionally with consumers and build a stronger, more intuitive brand identity. He added that the refreshed brand also recognises the fact that consumers are increasingly health conscious, looking for snacking options that are healthy, tasty and natural.

